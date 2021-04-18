Winona's higher education institutes continue educating their students during a year like none before

The university, which is affiliated with the De Salle Christian Brothers and Roman Catholicism, was founded in 1912 by Bishop Patrick R. Heffron.

SMU was originally a local college for men, with the goal of educating men in the Diocese of Winona and the surrounding area.

The faculty at the time mainly consisted of members of the diocesan clergy.

The university gained its credentials for its bachelor’s degree programs after it was purchased by the Institute of the Brothers of the Christian Schools — an international Catholic teaching order — in 1933.

The university has expanded to include 450 acres. Away from just building new structures over the years, it also purchased the former College of Saint Teresa in 2002. Part of this college was sold to Winona State University and Cotter Schools, but some of the structures still remain in SMU’s possession.

The university has since evolved into a college for men and women located around the world with its online options and over 100 on and off campus locations, from Minnesota — including in Rochester and in the Twin Cities — and Wisconsin to Jamaica and Kenya.