WSU receives largest gift in its history

The lion’s share of the gift (about $2 million) will benefit the Winona State Art and Design program, with about $2 million going toward furthering the endowment of two preexisting art scholarships: the Dorothy F. Weber and Maynard J. Weber Art Scholarship, and the Max Weber Scholarship.

An additional $1.5 million will go toward the funding of a first-class gallery space in the future Laird Norton Center for Art & Design, where his father’s paintings, among others, will be highlighted. The result will be a unique collection that will put Winona State University among the ranks of famous museums around the country displaying the works of Max Weber.

Another sizable portion of Mo’s gift will go toward his love of WSU baseball, with Warrior Athletics receiving $1.3 million to be used to fund a new WSU baseball scholarship that will financially support undergraduate Warrior baseball players for many years to come. During his time as an undergraduate, Mo served the Warrior Baseball team as a manager and coach. His contributions led to his induction into the Warrior Hall of Fame in 2008.

“Mo was an amazing person,” said WSU Athletic Director Eric Schoh. “Every time I had the chance to meet with him he had this infectious smile on his face.”