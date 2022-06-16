Emergency alert issued for St. Charles neighborhood

At 12:04 pm on June 16th, an Emergency Alert with a shelter in place request was send out by Winona County Emergency Management at the request of the St Charles Police Department. The alert was intended for the Meadow Drive neighborhood in St Charles but inadvertently was sent Countywide.

Residents in the Meadow Drive Area should lock their doors and report a suspicious activity. St Charles PD is looking for a tall skinny white male wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. This is an active police investigation and people should avoid the area.

Any further information will be released by the St. Charles Police Department. (507) 932-4500.

