Emma Heiden was recognized as the Winona County 4-H Youth Representative for the month of June. She is the daughter of Tony and Jessica Heiden, a recent graduate from Rushford-Peterson High School and a member of the Happy Hart 4-H Club. Emma plans to attend South Dakota State University to major in ag communications.

Emma has served as the vice president of the Happy Hart 4-H Club. When asked about her participation, she shared: “We do our best to support the community around us. During the winter, we may write cards to people in our local nursing home or ring bells for the Salvation Army.”

Emma exhibits beef, swine and static projects at the Winona County Fair. Of all her projects, Emma said: “My favorite project area is beef. Through the years in 4-H and FFA I have been able to meet amazing people that have grown my passion for the beef industry. At the county fair, I am able to show my cattle that I raise and work hard on.”

One of Emma’s favorite 4-H memories is “being up at state fair, showing my gilt and being able to see my friends that have the same passions as I do.”

Through Emma’s time in the 4-H program she has learned that “4-H is so much more than showing cattle. It is a place to network with people that may have the same interests and passions as you do. Being in 4-H, I was able get out of my comfort zone and be dedicated to something. This organization teaches you many important life skills and values. I am so grateful I had the chance to learn them.”

Winona Sunrisers Kiwanis Club honors one outstanding Winona County 4-H member during its breakfast meeting the fourth Wednesday of each month. The club meets on a weekly basis every Wednesday at 7 a.m. at the Winona Family Restaurant in Winona.