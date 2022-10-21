Enforcement Star Award winner, Deputy Myers, motivated in continuing roadway safety

Deputy Chad Myers, from the Winona County Sheriff’s Department, was awarded the Toward Zero Deaths Enforcement Star Award for his work in getting impaired drivers off the roads. The Toward Zero Deaths program is a Minnesotan program designed to give officers the resources to better maintain safety on the roadways and keep impaired and drunk driving off the streets.

Myers said the award has a bigger meaning to him than just recognition because he lost a friend to drinking and driving in 2005.

“That’s been my motivation since then,” Myers said. “I’m still passionate about it. 17 years later, when many guys are looking toward the end of their career, I can’t get myself to do that. I find daily and weekly reminders on why I want to continue protecting. It’s more about not having to go and tell a family member that a son, a daughter, a mother, or father is not coming home because of a decision either by them or by someone else.”

Myers, who is normally a point person on DWI arrests, is also an instructor in the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, law enforcement phlebotomist, and a drug recognition evaluator.

Myers said working with the program has given him the opportunity to hone his skills and further his ability to protect drivers on the roadways.

“The federal government will come out with certain waves, we call them, during different times in the year,” said Deputy Myers. “So during the holiday season, the day before Thanksgiving through January 1st, is our DWI enforcement and during the summertime there’s a lot of focus on excessive speed, seatbelts, and distracted driving. So that money comes from the federal government, given to our state officials and then allocated to each lead agency in each county.”

Deputy Myers said he runs a Toward Zero Deaths Facebook page for Winona to update people about the waves that law enforcement are focusing on as well as statistics about traffic-related deaths.

“We want to get this information out to people, letting people know we’re going to be out at these times looking for this enforcement— making sure we aren’t going to spring this on people and surprise them. That’s not our goal,” said Myers. “Our goal is to get people educated on what we’re doing to prevent impaired driving and to know we’re going to be out so they can make safe decisions.”

Winona County Sheriff, Ron Ganrude, said this award for Deputy Myers is another showing of his dedication to keeping people of Winona County safe on the roads and highways.

“He does an excellent job at that,” Ganrude said. “He’s a phlebotomist so he draws blood, he’s our drug recognition expert, and he’s continued to develop his training over the years so he knows what to look for. A lot of the time, officers will turn the investigation over to him, he knows what to look for and has the training and the knowledge and the expertise to handle it. And he works hard at it.”

While the award isn’t a necessity for Myers to work hard and be motivated to protect people, he said, it always feels nice to be recognized for the work that you do.

“More than ever, we need people who are passionate about traffic safety and are willing to train and share with others their innovative ways to reduce traffic-related deaths,” said Kristine Hernandez, Minnesota statewide Toward Zero Deaths program coordinator.