Engage Winona Lived Experience Leaders program open for applications

Engage Winona announced that its Lived Experience Leaders program is launching for a third season.

Winona community members with diverse lived experiences are encouraged to consider applying. Applications open July 8 and are accepted through Aug. 8.

The Lived Experience Leaders program is designed to deepen and diversify Winona’s pool of community leaders. It provides training, resources and support to folks across Winona who may not traditionally be considered or given opportunities for community leadership roles, and whose diverse lived experiences have given them powerful expertise to create change for Winona to be more welcoming and inclusive.

The cohort participates in 25 to 30 hours of immersive gatherings and workshops starting in October. Along the way, each member creates a plan for a community change project or vision (something they’re working on and want to grow, or something new), and is supported with guidance, mentorship, materials, small financial support, connections and monthly group gatherings and check-ins. Participants will be paid a stipend and provided financial and other resources to participate in the program.

For more information and to apply, visit engagewinona.org/portfolio/lived-experience-leaders/. If an online application is a challenge, call 507-312-9133.

Folks interested in participating can also join Engage Winona at the following public events. Details are available at www.facebook.com/engagewinona, or contact us.

July 19, 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. – Lived Experience Leaders Celebration at Peter’s Biergarten - Join Engage Winona for a FREE fun-filled evening celebrating our Lived Experience Leaders graduates! You’ll have a chance to learn more about the program, connect with graduates, and enjoy painting activities, a photo booth, food, music, and more! There will be a short program at 6:30 p.m. All ages are welcome.

July 30, 9 a.m. - noon – Farmers Market - Drop by anytime to chat with program graduates, ask questions and pick up a brochure.