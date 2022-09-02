Enrollment open for 'Winona Survivors Unite in Exercise'

Winona State University, Gundersen Lutheran Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, and Winona Health have partnered to offer “Winona Survivors Unite in Exercise,” a free customized exercise program for cancer survivors.

The 12-week program will help cancer patients maintain or improve strength, endurance, flexibility and wellness following treatment. You may have just completed treatment or have been a survivor for years to be eligible for the program.

Survivors will meet 6:35 to 7:50 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the WSU Integrated Wellness Complex, room 136. Participants will work with WSU undergraduate students in the Movement Science program.

Participants must receive approval from the program director and their physician before beginning the program. The 12-week session will begin September 20th. Enrollment is currently open.

To learn more, receive enrollment forms, or to join the program, contact Gary Kastello, Professor of Health, Exercise and Rehabilitative Sciences, at 507-457-5219 or email gkastello@winona.edu