Erik Sievers: You are not alone — there is hope

The statistics related to the prevalence of mental illness and substance use disorders are fairly well known and provide us all with information that shows all of us that you/we are not alone!

Many of us have been directly impacted through challenging times with our mental health and our search for the best life possible. We all certainly have either ourselves needed or known someone close to us who has needed support for their mental health. There is comfort in knowing you/we are not alone. It is wonderful to know that is it OK to not feel OK.

All the attention towards mental well-being and all the easy obtainable data and statistics about mental health and addiction conditions are helpful in our pursuit to normalize mental health, and to help us all lift up the needs of those who struggle with a broad spectrum of behavioral health conditions.

The behavioral health care system over the past few years has gone through many changes in methods to provide the best possible person-centered, integrated care for those searching for optimal mental health. In January of this year, Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center became a certified community behavioral health clinic due to the evidence that this model of care can provide the best outcomes for those with mental health and substance use disorders.

Today, Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center’s Mobile Crisis Program is accessible by calling 1-888-CRISIS2. This number is not going away, but 988 will become a new, easier to remember way to access the array of mental health crisis available in our area. In July of this year, 988 will become our national three-digit mental health crisis line. A direct three-digit line to trained counselors for millions of Americans to seek the help they need. We continue to evolve as a behavioral health system of care to best meet the needs of the community.

We have seen much progress in national, state, regional and local efforts to recognize mental health as health and provide an array of resources for those in need. None of us is alone in our desire to have the best health, the best mental health for others and ourselves. We are all part of the ongoing pursuit of eliminating stigma around mental health care, increased awareness that mental health is health, and improvements in the systems designed to provide help when asked and needed. It is OK to not feel OK. There is hope for recovery. You are not alone.

Erik Sievers is executive director of Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center.

