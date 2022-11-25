Explorers of the Week

Meet two of the many Bluffview Montessori Students demonstrating virtuous behavior this week:

Ruby Wangberg is a second-grade student of Ms. Kiersten’s E1B classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of self-discipline when she worked every day practicing her spelling words and took them home to practice more. Ruby’s favorite works in the classroom are creative maps and skip counting, and she loves Bluffview because of the staff. Ruby’s favorite activity outside of school is playing with her sister. Ruby is the daughter of Aaron and Robyn Wangberg.

Phineas (Finn) Van Fossen is an eighth-grade student of the Erdkinder classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of courage when he presented a bill in front of the senate at Model Legislature. Finn’s favorite subject in the classroom is math, and he loves Bluffview because of the people. Finn’s favorite activity outside of school is running. Finn is the son of Jeff and Marcy Van Fossen.