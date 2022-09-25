Extra Effort, Above & Beyond return for 2022-23

Our school contacts have been notified that the La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort and the Winona Daily News Above & Beyond scholarship programs are back this year for the 27th and 16th year, respectively.

We look forward to introducing more than 30 students nominated by their schools to our communities and to awarding them scholarships at receptions in May.

These award winners will have overcome challenges and obstacles to get to the point of graduating with their class and looking ahead to college.

These programs now partner with the community foundations -- the La Crosse Community Foundation and the Winona Community Foundation. Your non-taxable donations will help boost the scholarships the students receive.

If you can help now or in the coming months, here is the information you need:

To give online visit at www.laxcommfoundation.com. Checks can be written to Extra Effort Fund and mailed to the Foundation at 401 Main St., Ste. 205, La Crosse, WI 54601. Above & Beyond: To give online, visit www.winonacf.org/donate. Checks can be written to the the Winona Community Foundation and reference Above & Beyond; this can be in the memo line or in the payable to line. Mail to Winona Community Foundation, 111 Riverfront Suite 2E, Winona, MN 55987.