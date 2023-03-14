The Winona Fire Department hired eight new part-time firefighters at the beginning of January, and now the new hires are about halfway through their training. Once completed, the new staff will fill much-needed positions on the team.

“Typically that training will run from January through sometime in May. The course is actually run through Riverland Community College based out of Austin,” said Fire Captain Matthew Yackel. “We have several of our firefighters and captains that are instructors through Riverland. So we’re able to hold the classes on-site here at the fire department. For us, it’s basically an initial fire academy for our new part-time recruits. From there, they join the part-time ranks and we utilize them for bigger incidences and fires whenever we need the extra manpower.”

The new recruits’ training consists of two evenings per week and a number of Saturdays from January through May. Yackel said the weekday evenings consist of more classroom training while the Saturdays are full days of hands-on training.

“The Saturdays are set aside for full-blown, hands-on training. Letting them actually put their hands on the tools and equipment — to put all the bookwork into play,” said Yackel. “It’s a huge, huge help to us to be able to get those guys and girls. Anytime we can have more sets of hands and people to respond when we need them, it’s better for us and for the community.”

March 11 was the latest Saturday training for the new recruits. They were able to practice with the fire engines, hoses and equipment at the Winona Fire Department.

With staffing issues nationally, the additional hands on deck locally in case of an emergency brings some relief to the fire department, Yackel said.

“Like everybody else, the pandemic has slowed things down. I don’t think we’ve ever gone that long without hiring,” said Yackel. “We’re lucky to be able to get quite a few people who applied for the positions.”

While most of the new recruits also have full-time jobs, after their training is complete they’ll receive their pagers for emergency calls.

“We’ve added a firefighter to two of our shifts over the last few years, but for a bigger incident, we definitely need more sets of hands,” Yackel said. “That’s why we rely on the part-time firefighters and also our off-duty full-time staff. For those bigger incidents, we need to call everybody back and get help from as many people as we can. So adding that aid to the part-time program is huge.”