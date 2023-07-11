As fair season kicks off across the region, area fairs will not just be a place to enjoy carnival rides, watch grandstand events and eat food.

They are also an opportunity to show off hard work in agriculture and educate the public about where their food comes from.

“I think it's a way to showcase the livestock, the crops and what agriculture does for Wisconsin,” La Crosse Interstate Fair manager Marla Stello said about the upcoming fair in West Salem, Wisconsin.

If you go Winona County Fair July 12-16, 506 W 6th St., St. Charles, Minn., www.winonacountyfair.com Northern Wisconsin State Fair July 12-16, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls, Wis., www.nwsfa.com La Crosse Interstate Fair July 19-23, N4985 County Road M, West Salem, Wis., www.lacrosseinterstatefair.com Monroe County Fair July 26-30, 1625 Butts Ave., Tomah, Wis., www.monroecountyfairwi.com

“There's education throughout the fairgrounds, done by the livestock groups in the barns, and they just basically explain where their meat comes from. Not just from a grocery store, it comes from raising an animal to the best of its ability to be used as a meat product for a consumer. And in dairy, it's the milk,” she said. “It is a good educational experience, not only for the youth but to educate the community.”

Stello has seen the joy in young agriculture enthusiasts who get the chance to show off their work and educate the public at the same time, while also learning themselves.

Growing youth

In her 30 years at the fair, she has seen children become more independent in their fair projects as they grow older and learn about why they are raising animals in a certain way or why genetics play an important role in education.

Cindy Timm, the fair board president for the Winona County Fair in St. Charles, Minnesota, said about fairs, "Kids, they're just ecstatic about being able to show their projects."

She said that doesn't just stop at showing livestock, but also when they can show gardening, baking and other projects.

All of these projects are opportunities for both children and visitors to take time to learn about the products being shown.

Winona County participants also have the chance to advance to the Minnesota State Fair if they find success at the county level, Timm said.

Updated facilities

In Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, the Northern Wisconsin State Fair is working to ensure the community has up-to-date buildings to gain these experiences in.

A new $7 million ag campus was just completed on the fairgrounds and is ready to be used to during this year's fair -- which is a historic one for the organization, as it is their 125th anniversary.

"It's imperative that agriculture have a showcase have an educational venue that the public can begin to understand how their food is produced, because food is being produced by multiple ways and it's growing, changing all the time," Northern Wisconsin State Fair executive director Rusty Volk said about the importance of the annual fair.

Volk said the competition included in showing animals at the fair is important, as it incentivizes youth to learn about improving animals and, as a result, bettering the area's agriculture industry.

Career training

Carisa Cleven used to be one of the many child participants at the Monroe County Fair in Tomah, Wisconsin who looked forward to participating each year.

Now, that experience has helped form her future plans as she starts a new career as an agriculture teacher in Alma Center.

Cleven remembers as a young child watching her cousins, who grew up on the same farm as her, show animals at the county fair.

She and her brother would be there to provide support, as they helped wash animals and run errands whenever needed.

When they were old enough, Cleven and her brother joined FFA and 4-H, respectively.

“We showed a few years and really found that love of sharing agriculture with others,” Cleven said.

From there, she continued to help family members show animals while she often spent time teaching about agriculture at the fair’s ag venture pavilion or through activities such as scavenger hunts.

Cleven said she has witnessed many times the way a child’s face lights up at the fair when given the opportunity to share about their animals and explain what they know about the agriculture industry.

“There's nothing like a 4-H member or an FFA member sharing their love of their animal or their project with someone else,” she said.

Everyone benefits

Cleven said it isn't all about the students though, as she also sees joy in the volunteers who help out with the fair each year, especially those helping to educate visitors in the ag venture pavillion.

"That was an amazing experience being able to see what surprised them about what the public knew or didn't know and what they learned and what they were able to teach them," Cleven said.

Some students who have helped at the fair have enjoyed their experience enough to move onto an agriculture-related career later in life, like herself.

She also said that multiple people have also come back to the fair as adults and offered to volunteer because of the experiences they had their as children.

"The fair is really a place where all people can come together to learn about agriculture and they take that further on in their life," Cleven said.