Fall is a beautiful time to … get a flu vaccine

How do I get someone to understand the value of getting the flu vaccine? From my perspective as a physician assistant taking care of patients who are hospitalized, it is hard to understand why someone would choose NOT to get vaccinated. Caregivers in the clinic see the effects of flu, too.

During flu season, fall and winter, I witness the unfortunate effects influenza can have on patients. Those who are already vulnerable because of age and or other health conditions are at particularly high risk. Getting the flu vaccine, along with the usual practices of handwashing, covering a cough or sneeze, and staying home when sick, is an easy way for each of us to do our part to protect ourselves and others around us.

1. What is influenza (the flu)?

Influenza, or the flu, is a respiratory virus (not a stomach virus) that causes symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headaches and fatigue. Tiny air droplets can spread when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. The droplets can be inhaled by another person, and can also be picked up through contact with an infected surface and then touching the nose or eyes.

2. Who is most at risk from the flu?

Everyone can get the flu, but children younger than age 5 (and especially those under age 2) and people older than age 65 are at higher risk of complications from the flu.

Certain chronic conditions such as asthma, heart disease, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, cancer, COPD, obesity and pregnancy can also increase the risk of flu-related complications.

Ninety percent of hospitalized patients have at least one underlying chronic condition.

3. What is the flu vaccine?

The flu vaccine provides protection from different variants of the influenza virus that are predicted to be in circulation this flu season. Vaccination every year is important because the virus, and thus the vaccine, change from year to year.

4. Who should get the flu vaccine?

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone ages 6 months and older. If you are pregnant, the flu vaccine is recommended early in the flu season and can be given at any time during pregnancy. Talk to your care provider if you have previously had a severe reaction to a flu vaccine or think there may be another reason you cannot have a flu vaccine.

5. When should I get the flu vaccine?

It is recommended to get the influenza vaccine in September or October. It takes about two weeks after receiving the vaccine for your body to provide antibodies, so exposure to the flu virus before those antibodies develop could result in getting the flu.

6. Will I get the flu from the vaccine?

No! The science behind the flu vaccine means this is not possible. This is a common misconception with a variety of explanations:

The side effects some people experience after a vaccine may include body aches, fevers and fatigue can mimic a milder version of the flu. This often leads people to believe they got sick from the vaccine. These symptoms are a good sign that your body’s immune system is doing its job to react to the vaccine and produce antibodies that will protect you against the real flu virus.

Another possible explanation for these symptoms is that at the time of vaccination, you were already sick with another cold virus that produces symptoms similar to the flu.

As noted above, it takes about two weeks to provide antibodies against the flu, so any exposure to the flu virus within this timeframe could still result in illness.

7. How can I prepare my child for their flu vaccine?

Practicing at home a few days in advance with a pretend doctor kit or even your finger to give a pretend “shot” can help children learn what to expect. Using honest explanations like “it’s just a quick pinch” or “you’ll feel a little pressure” can help describe what they may feel. Give them the opportunity to ask questions before their appointment. Bringing along a comfort item like a blanket or stuffed animal can be helpful. Provide a distraction by making a silly face or squeezing their hand. Have them pretend to be a strong superhero who is so brave they will barely even feel the shot! You know your child best — prepare them in a way you think will make them the most comfortable!

8. Can I still get the flu if I get the vaccine?

Yes, unfortunately. The vaccine is not perfect, but it can help to prevent you from having a severe infection, complication or hospitalization.

9. What about the COVID-19 booster or other vaccines?

The updated COVID-19 vaccine and other routine vaccines can safely be given at the same time as the flu vaccine. Please decide to get vaccinated against the flu. Winona Health’s walk-in flu vaccination clinic is open through October 28 in on the second floor of the clinic, 855 Mankato Ave. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 22. Details are available on our website winonahealth.org/flu.