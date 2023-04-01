The Family & Children’s Center in Winona is going above and beyond their normal work in April in honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The center kicked off its efforts early by putting up blue silhouettes of children in the center’s front yard Thursday, along with a sign acknowledging April as prevention month.

The display is intended to remind people driving by of the children affected daily by abuse.

“The blue children just represent all the kids that have been hurt. ... It’s about the prevalence of child abuse, not only in the Winona community, but across the nation. So it’s just a visual reminder that it’s not OK and child abuse doesn’t belong in our communities,” Family & Children’s Center President and CEO Tita Yutuc said Thursday.

The blue children are just the start of the center’s efforts this month to raise awareness of child abuse.

The center is set to hold multiple community events in April, including a Child Abuse Prevention Walk April 25 from Winona State University to the center and educational events about how to identify child abuse April 19 and April 25.

Yutuc added, “There’s is a big cost to the community if we don’t prevent child abuse.”

She said that people who suffer abuse as children are often more likely to struggle as adults, both at work and in their personal lives, which can make an impact on those around them.

“It costs taxpayers a lot more money when we don’t take care of (child abuse) upfront,” Yutuc said, as crime, mental health struggles, substance abuse, homelessness and more are often connected with trauma early in life.

The Family & Children’s Center’s work to prevent child abuse — including physical, sexual and emotional abuse — and raise awareness certainly isn’t exclusive to April, though.

Yutuc shared that there are programs available year round to help children, like an intensive home visiting program that helps prevent abuse, and children’s advocacy centers that allow for children to share their stories in a safe environment.

“We have a lot of different programs that are aimed at children, families and individuals that try to keep everybody safe,” Yutuc said.

More information about Family & Children’s Center and events scheduled during April can be found at www.fcconline.org.

To support the center’s efforts, donations can be also made on the center’s website. There are also non-financial options to help; volunteer options are also available, along with ways to create awareness in the community about the center’s services and opportunities.