Fire officials are urging farmers to check their hay for excessive heat, which could result in hay barn fires.

The Winona County Office of Emergency Management said county fire departments have responded to six fires caused by hay since June 19. Only two hay barn fires were reported in the county for all of 2022.

While conditions have generally been dry, moisture in the hay can still remain, making it susceptible to spontaneous combustion, said Winona County Emergency Management Director Ben Klinger.

“It just means we need to take some extra precautions,” he said. "When talking with local fire chiefs and responders, we kind of theorize that with the dry weather people might be assuming their hay is drier than it actually is."

The recommended moisture level to store hay is between 10-15%. If moisture exceeds 25%, the hay can be at risk of a fire.

“We’re just urging people to make sure their hay is dry before they put it up in the barn,” Klinger said. “Even checking what they already have in their barns to make sure it isn’t heating up in there.”

There are indications that hay may be excessively heating which include: a caramel odor, a burning odor, visible smoke or vapor, a strong musty smell, or a hay bale that is hot to the touch.

The Office of Emergency Management said temperature benchmarks to look for when checking hay is 150 degrees, 160 degrees and 175 degrees.

The danger zone for a fire begins at 150 degrees and farmers should check the temperature daily. If a dangerous temperature is found, the haystack should be disassembled and spread out to promote air circulation.

At 160 degrees the temperature should be checked every four hours in addition to the haystack being disassembled.

If the temperature of the hay is at 175 degrees or higher, the Office of Emergency Management said to call the fire department and not to touch anything. To disassemble the haystack at 175 degrees or higher introduces oxygen and can cause spontaneous ignition.

Klinger said checking the hay can prevent costly fires that can burn up not just a farmer’s supply of hay but equipment and buildings as well.

“They should always be monitoring their hay and I think our farmers are really good at it,” Klinger said. “I just think this year is a weird year and may have caught some people off guard with the really dry conditions.”

Additionally, small, undetected haystack fires can burn a pocket out and make it dangerous to crawl or walk across.

The Office of Emergency Management recommends laying planks down and using a safety line to crawl or walk across haystacks, and it is recommended to have a second person present to assist if needed.

“Be cautious, check on your stuff, if you need the fire department’s help they’re all there to help,” Klinger said.