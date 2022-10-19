Fastenal Distribution Center donates tool boxes to WSHS industrial tech classroom

The Fastenal Company Distribution Center recently donated eight tool boxes to an industrial technology classroom at Winona Senior High School.

The tool boxes will help students in the small engines class, taught by Jerry Benedict.

Nicole Danfield, EHS & Sustainability manager, and Stacy Wera, administration manager, recently visited the classroom on behalf of Fastenal to present the tool boxes to Benedict and his students. Fastenal has been a strong supporter of industrial tech classes at WSHS, and has made several donations to help provide teachers and students with the tools they need for hands-on learning.

Winona Senior High School offers industrial technology courses in four areas — Woods, Metals, Automotive and Engineering. These courses provide life-long, practical skills for students regardless of future career goals. Students can explore a number of technical skill areas which can lead to the discovery of interests and abilities — and a potential career. Some of the advanced courses can help set up students for success at a technical college, including the possibility of testing out of introductory courses.

For more information about the course offerings at Winona Senior High School, visit winonaschools.org.