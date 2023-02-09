Winona County residents eligible and interested in running for the currently vacant District Three commissioner position will have the chance to put their hat in later this month.

Filing for the position will be open from Tuesday, Feb. 14, to Tuesday, Feb. 28, and can be completed at the county Auditor-Treasurer office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday -- with the office staying open until 5 p.m. on Feb. 28.

The office is at 202 West Third Street in Winona.

A $50 non-refundable fee is required to be paid when filing.

A special election will be held later this year for the commissioner position, after Steve Jacob left the position when he was elected and sworn into the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Jacob was most recently re-elected to the Winona County Board in 2020.

If there are more than two candidates who file for the commissioner position, a primary will be held on May 9 with the special general election taking place on Aug. 8.

If only one or two candidates file for the position, the special general election will take place on May 9 as a primary will not be needed.

For more information about the special election, visit www.co.winona.mn.us/170/Election-Administration.

Touring the River Valley: Winona County What do you love most about Winona County? Lakeview Hills Lake and High School Greenery Hills Greenery Structures Water Hills Farm Turbines Farm Farm Welcome to Utica Tractor Farm land Solar panels Crop land Farm equipment Cows Farm land Water Winona County sign Flag Water Whitewater State Park Bridge Greenery Hills Walking path Water Fire tower Garvin Heights Garvin Heights Garvin Heights Sugar Loaf River Bridge Winona County