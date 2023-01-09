 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Finstad at swearing in: 'Now is the time for us to get to work'

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Early Saturday, Congressman Brad Finstad (MN-01) issued the following statement after taking the oath of office as a member of the 118th Congress.

“It is an honor to be sworn in for the second time to serve the great people of Minnesota’s First District,” said Finstad. “It is the privilege of a lifetime to represent my fellow southern Minnesotans in Congress and I am ready to continue to fight for our values and bring southern Minnesota common-sense to Washington for another two years.”

Congressman Finstad took the oath of office in the early hours of Saturday morning, administered by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“On the farm, we go to work each day, fix the things that are broken, and get back to work the next day. Now is the time for us to get to work. In November, Americans elected a Republican majority to the House of Representatives because families across Minnesota and the country are suffering from the bad economic policies of this administration. I am looking forward to working with my House Republican colleagues to get America back on track by slashing inflation, securing the border, restoring American energy independence, and putting our families first – which is exactly what the American people sent us here to do.”

