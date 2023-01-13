Finstad introduces bills to honor the late Congressman Jim Hagedorn

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Brad Finstad (MN-01) on Friday announced the introduction of two pieces of legislation to honor the life and legacy of the late U.S. Congressman Jim Hagedorn, who served as the U.S. Representative for the First District from 2019 until his death from stage IV kidney cancer in 2022.

The first would rename the post office in Blue Earth, Minnesota, after Hagedorn, who was born in Blue Earth and lived there during his time in Congress. It was Blue Earth and southern Minnesota that Hagedorn truly loved and chose to make his home.

“Jim was a true public servant, a commonsense conservative with an unparalleled work ethic,” said Finstad. “He fought tirelessly for the people of Minnesota’s First District and worked every day to represent the southern Minnesota views and values of his constituents, supporting the district’s agriculture, small businesses, transportation, and world-class healthcare system. Jim loved few things more than his Minnesota roots, and I am proud to honor him by preserving his legacy in the Blue Earth community.”

Finstad introduced the legislation and is joined by six members of the Minnesota delegation.

“Jim was a dear friend, a treasured colleague and a lifelong servant to the people of Minnesota,” said Majority Whip Emmer (MN-06). “His joyful presence is missed in our home state and in the halls of Congress. Today, we join Representative Finstad’s effort to recognize Jim by renaming his hometown post office in Blue Earth.”

“Jim was a dear friend who wanted nothing more than to represent the people of Minnesota’s First District in Congress. He did so every day with an unwavering passion and unshakable joy that brightened the halls of Congress, bringing the best of Blue Earth to Washington,” said Congresswoman Fischbach (MN-07). “He is deeply missed and I am glad we are able to memorialize his life in the community he so dearly loved.”

“Jim was a dear friend who wanted nothing more than to represent the people of Minnesota’s First Congressional District in Congress, said Congressman Stauber (MN-08). “I got to see Jim’s hard-work and passion for southern Minnesota up close while serving with him on the Small Business Committee. I am proud to join this legislation to rename the Blue Earth Post Office in Jim’s honor so many generations will remember his legacy.”

“Jim was a fierce advocate for southern Minnesota who made a lasting impact on our state and his constituents. I’m glad to join Rep. Finstad and the rest of the Minnesota delegation to introduce this legislation and commemorate Jim’s service to our country,” said Congresswoman Craig (MN-02).

“Jim and I had different political views but a respectful friendship and a shared love for Minnesota and our country,” said Congressman Phillips (MN-03). “I thank Representative Finstad for leading this fitting tribute and look forward to working together for our state in a spirit that honors Jim’s memory.”

“Public service played a prominent role in Congressman Hagedorn’s life,” said Congresswoman McCollum (MN-04), Dean of the Minnesota delegation. “Renaming the Blue Earth post office in his honor is a way for the community to remember him and for us to pay tribute to our late colleague.”

Additionally, Finstad re-introduced the American Workforce Empowerment Act, which was one of Congressman Hagedorn’s top legislative priorities during his time in office.

The bill would allow 529 savings accounts to be used for non-degree technical training certificate programs, apprenticeships, tools, and any tests that are required to obtain and maintain certifications. The bill was introduced by Congressman Finstad with 26 original cosponsors.

“As I talk with employers in the district, I hear repeatedly about the increased need for skilled labor," said Finstad. The American Workforce Empowerment Act will reduce the cost of obtaining advanced technical certifications, while also helping to grow the workforce.

“I am proud to honor Jim by re-introducing this important legislation, which will open job opportunities for many individuals by allowing 529 savings plans to be used for non-degree technical training certificate programs and apprenticeships, giving them the same access to vocational training as those enrolled in degree programs.”

