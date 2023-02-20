U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad, who serves the 1st District of Minnesota, visited Behrens Manufacturing on Friday to discuss workforce challenges.

After Finstad learned of Behrens’ Partner of the Year Award from Project FINE, he was interested in visiting the Winonan metal container company for a tour and conversation with the company’s president and staff.

With the services from Project FINE, Behrens was able to expand their number of employees — creating a diverse employee base that works alongside newly installed automation and robots. Project FINE is a nonprofit helps refugees and immigrants transition to life in the Winona area by offering interpreters, education and connections to work.

Finstad’s discussion with Behrens’ staff — President Dana Busch, CFO Pam Husman, and Vice President of Manufacturing Bill Bellingham — and Project FINE’s executive director, Fatima Said, was focused on the challenges of expanding companies’ employee bases.

“People are very aware in Washington about the workforce challenges we face. Pre-COVID, we already started to see some things happening. We knew that basic demographics and math told us people, especially in rural communities, were getting older and retiring. And we weren’t backfilling the workforce like we should be,” said Finstad. “I think all options have to be on the table. That’s the conversations I’ve been engaging in with folks in D.C. The traditional pathway into the workforce — maybe two-year, four-year or however it may have looked before — I think we turn it upside down now and say whatever works for each and every one of us has to be an option that we talk about.”

Finstad said through the two most recent presidencies, the nation seen very different approaches to border security and immigration. But the answers can come from a combination of both.

“I think (the answer) is a wall with a door and a process that we all can understand and get behind,” said Finstad. “We owe it to our country to make a legal process that we can all understand. We want to create legal citizens out of these folks (who come to America) and get them into the workforce, paying taxes, paying into Social Security and all of the things that we need.”

Busch said the struggle to get employees has pushed the company into adding automation in the workplace.

“We struggle like a lot of U.S. manufacturers do. We do OK, but we can do better.

We have challenges, we would love to upgrade, and we would love to add a lot to automation,” said Busch. “Automation comes at the perceived expense of job opportunities, but we also struggled to get enough employees on in the first place. Automation is actually really something we need. We aren’t going to lay people off as a result of that. We can take people we already have and easily redeploy. (Automation) eases that burden of having to keep that pipeline filled that we really are struggling to get right now. On top of that, it creates higher-paying, higher-trained jobs.”

Behrens has about 150 employees in the company, with about 90 employees working on the shop floor. They currently have about 15 openings, which Busch said has become pretty standard.

Finstad said Behrens’ work with Project FINE emphasizes that employers need to cast a wider net when looking for employees.

“Our workforce isn’t coming from the same places that it’s come from for the last 100 years. We have to think differently about it going into the future,” said Finstad. “I think all options have to be on the table. Everything from immigration to border security to our two-year schools, four-year schools, our certificate programs, [vocational and technical], all of these things have to be part of the conversation.”

Finstad said what Behrens has done, in hiring immigrant workers, can be a great tool and path leading to citizenship.

“One thing I would say, from a national perspective, is that we got to get it right. We got to make sure that there’s a legal pathway to citizenship that we can connect the Visa process in a quicker, more meaningful way,” said Finstad.

Fatima Said said she admires the work Behrens has done to create a respectful and inclusive workspace in the community. They were awarded Project FINE’s Partner of the Year Award for their investments of resources and goodwill in building an equitable workplace.

“Project FINE is in the nonprofit sector but we need each other. All our community sectors depend on each other. So we want to support our immigrants by providing jobs for them and helping them get into places they can work and make a better life for themselves,” said Said. “We really understand that if the private sector in our community is not thriving, we all go down. So we want to support our private sector. We want them to do well. So it’s all about working with each other and bringing people together to support our community, our businesses, and make a better place for all of us to live and work.

“We have been working with Behrens for many, many years and I admire how much they’ve worked at building a welcoming and inclusive culturing in their organization.”

