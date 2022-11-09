 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Finstad wins re-election in Minnesota’s First Congressional District

Brad Finstad

Brad Finstad is sworn in as the U.S. representative from Minnesota’s 1st  Congressional District. 

U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad will continue to represent  Minnesota’s First Congressional District.

Finstad, a Republican, received 159,573 votes, or 54%, to 125,387 for Democrat Jeff Ettinger, according to the Associated Press. 

“I spoke with Jeff Ettinger this evening and thanked him for a hard-fought race,” said Finstad in a statement. "Although we have differing opinions, Jeff ran a strong campaign and I thanked him for his candidacy.

"Family pocketbooks are hurting more than ever and tonight's results speak loud and clear: southern Minnesotans are fed up with high energy prices and a failed economic agenda. Today, they voted for a different direction.

"I am honored that voters have given me the opportunity to continue fighting in Congress for our southern Minnesota values. I’m ready to work with a new Republican majority to finally fire Nancy Pelosi and hold the Biden Administration accountable for their failures that are devastating our families. Now, we get started on slashing inflation, securing the border, restoring American energy independence, and putting our families first.

"It has been a long road since I first entered this race, and I want to thank my wife Jackie, our children, and our extended family for their continuous love and commitment. I could not have done this without their unwavering support."

Joe Biden's Democrats appear on track to lose their razor-thin majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Senate is currently too close to call. Given the way midterm elections usually go, that's good news for Biden.
State election results

State election results

Here are the preliminary election results for some state and federal positions that represent members of Winona County:

