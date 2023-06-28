With the Fourth of July next week, a holiday known for its nighttime firework displays, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is reminding revelers that fireworks are not allowed on the Upper Mississippi National Wildlife and Fish Refuge.

The fireworks ban on the refuge is due to the disturbance they bring to the wildlife as well as the litter they leave behind.

“As we enjoy the bright colors and thunderous explosions of fireworks, it’s easy to overlook the impact to wildlife around us,” the Winona office of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service said in a statement.

Fireworks with abrupt lights and sounds often are perceived as a threat by nesting bald eagles and easily can startle great blue herons and other nesting birds.

An abrupt shock from fireworks may cause wildlife to flee their nests and end up on unexpected areas or roadways, or cause they to fly into buildings and other obstacles, and even abandon their nests, leaving their young vulnerable to predators.

“The threat to wildlife doesn’t stop at startling lights and sounds; litter from firecrackers, bottle rockets and other explosives can be choking hazards for wildlife and may be toxic if ingested,” the statement says.

The Upper Mississippi National Wildlife and Fish Refuge includes most islands and beaches on the Mississippi River from Wabasha to Rock Island, Illinois.

Federal law enforcement officers will patrol the refuge during the holiday. Officers will be on the lookout for fireworks as well as glass bottles, which are also banned on refuge beaches. The officers also will remind people of the importance of wearing personal flotation devices while on the water.

If you are not sure if you will be within the Upper Mississippi National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, you can contact the Winona office at 507-454-7351 or check the map atwww.fws.gov/refuge/upper-mississippi-river.