The first annual Public Safety Day at the Winona County Fair featured displays from local emergency agencies and demonstrations from the county K-9 unit and the St. Charles Fire Department's portable hydraulic tools.

Hosted in the grandstand infield Wednesday at the county fairgrounds in St. Charles, public safety day offered fairgoers the chance to meet with members of agencies like the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Lewiston Ambulance and the Advocacy Center of Winona to learn about their jobs and how they serve the community.

Winona County Emergency Management Director, Ben Klinger, said coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic his office saw the fair as a chance to get back to interacting with the community more.

“We wanted to get out into the community and we’ve been doing some recruiting for all our volunteer agencies,” Klinger said. “So we thought, 'What better way than to kind of do an open house at the county fair?'”

Klinger said after the Fair Board agreed it was a great idea, they let agencies set up their booths and offer demonstrations, which were integral to the day, in the infield of the grandstands.

“When brainstorming what to do during the day, we thought the Sheriff’s Office and their K-9 would be great,” Klinger said. “Then we thought, 'People don’t get to see the Jaws of Life very often, thankfully, but it’s always neat to watch the tools they have, so let’s do that.'”

Sheriff’s Deputy and K-9 handler Adam Carlson gave a demonstration with his K-9 partner, Doc.

The demonstration consisted of Carlson showing the audience Doc’s ability to retrieve, sniff out drugs and even apprehend a subject with force.

“I think there’s a lot of people that don’t know what we do,” Carlson said. “Then when they show up and they see the fire department cutting a car apart or watch a K-9 jump through a window of a van, they’re seeing the stuff they don’t normally see and it’s very educational.”

Carlson said he and Doc do a lot of demonstrations, usually at schools, and that Public Safety Day at the fair was a good opportunity to interact with people and teach them about his job.

St. Charles Fire Chief Aaron Carlson said the department’s portable hydraulic tools demonstration was an “eye opener” for the public on what happens in those emergency scenarios.

The demonstration had a simulated two car collision, with one car tipped on its side, and passengers needed to be rescued from both vehicles after the cars were cut open with the tools.

“If you’ve never been in this situation, the pops, the bangs, the noises are just different than what you’d expect them to be,” Aaron said.

While a demonstrations can be a spectacle, Aaron said the education part of the day is the most important.

“It’s been a good thing,” Aaron said. “It’s definitely a plus to meet people and have some public relations.”

In addition to the demonstrations, the Winona Amateur Radio Club showed off its equipment and demonstrated long-range communication capabilities, the county dive rescue team and mounted posse participated, along with St. Charles Police, the fire departments of Lewiston, Goodive, Pickwick, and Wilson, the St. Charles Ambulance, and the U.S. National Weather Service.