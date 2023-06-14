Folk-punk accordion troubadour Jason Webley and local guests will be at the Winona Arts Center on Friday evening to help promote The Flotsam River Circus, according to a press release. Flotsam, which sails in August, is a floating river circus that will be traveling down the Mississippi River this summer giving free performances for crowds on the shore.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets $10 and are available at Chapter Two Books and No Name Bar.
Webley is a multi-instrumentalist artist, presenting folk, experimental and alternative music, largely driven by the accordion. Joining the event will be Doctor Bob's puppets presentation of William Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream."