Flu cases increasing locally, walk-in vaccination clinic available at Winona Health until Dec. 9

With flu cases increasing locally, healthcare professionals at Winona Health are reminding people who haven’t been vaccinated yet to do so as soon as possible.

“It takes a couple of weeks for protection to develop after the flu vaccination,” said Jill Ender, director of inpatient pharmacy at Winona Health. “The sooner you get vaccinated the better, not only for yourself, but also for people you’ll be gathering with during the holidays.”

Winona Health’s flu and COVID-19 vaccination walk-in clinic will continue through Dec. 9 with walk-in hours being Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check in is on the clinic second floor, 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona.

After Friday, Dec. 9, people will need to call to schedule their flu or COVID-19 vaccinations.

Tina Glenzinski, director of primary care at Winona Health, noted, “We’re seeing an increase in people of all ages experiencing the discomforts of flu. Symptoms vary, but chief complaints are fever, body aches and coughing that’s keeping people up at night. People forget how awful having the flu can feel until it hits them.”

Influenza (flu) can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can even lead to death. Flu can be serious in people of all ages. Infants and young children, women who are pregnant, seniors, and those who have other health conditions are especially vulnerable. Flu symptoms usually come on suddenly. People who have flu often feel some or all of these symptoms:

Fever or feeling feverish/chills (Not everyone with flu will have a fever).

Cough.

Sore throat.

Runny or stuffy nose.

Muscle or body aches.

Headaches.

Fatigue (tiredness).

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

Regular dose flu vaccine is available for those 6 months and older, Flublok® is available for people age 50 and older and high dose vaccine is available for those age 65 or older.

Preparing for vaccination:

Bring insurance information if you have it.

Wear clothing that allows the upper arm to be quickly and easily accessible.

Masking is required at Winona Health.

Road construction has wrapped up for the year and all roads to Winona Health are open again.

If you’d like to schedule an appointment at Winona Health, call 507-454-3650. For more information about Winona Health, visit winonahealth.org and click Find a Provider.