Flu season in full swing, hospitalizations quickly increasing in Minnesota

Flu season is in full swing and Winona, along with Minnesota as a whole, is experiencing its annual pain.

Winona Health's chief operating officer, Sara Gabrick, said there have been cases of flu in the local community, with the first confirmed case having been diagnosed on Oct. 22.

Thankfully, Gabrick added, there have been no flu-related hospitalizations so far this season at Winona Health.

So far this flu season, Winona Health has administered about 5,000 flu shots. It's a decrease from last year, when the organization had administered about 7,500 flu shots by this time.

Gabrick stressed the importance of getting vaccinated to help keep the flu season under control as much as possible: "We’re heading into the season of family and friends gathering and more time spent indoors, so the sooner we’re all vaccinated the better. Keep in mind that even if you feel strong enough to withstand a severe infection, those you love may not."

She said that everyone 6 months old and older is strongly urged to get their flu shot.

Once someone receives their shot, they should have its maximum protection a few weeks later.

Winona Health has a walk-in vaccination clinic available to allow people to easily get their flu shots this season.

The vaccination clinic, located on the second floor of the Winona Clinic, is open from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — with the exception of Thanksgiving Day next week, when it will be closed.

For more information about this vaccination clinic, visit winonahealth.org.

In Minnesota, flu cases and flu-related hospitalizations are increasing quickly, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

There have been 439 hospitalizations in the state due to the flu since the start of the flu season at the beginning of October — 243 or 55% of which happened in the week ending on Nov. 12.

It's the earliest spike of hospitalizations since at least the 2017-18 flu season in Minnesota, when there were over 100 hospitalizations confirmed during the 50th week of 2017.

The current flu season, though, broke that 100-hospitalizations mark during the week ending on Nov. 5, the 44th week of this year. Hospitalizations doubled by the next week.

With 439 hospitalizations so far this season in the state, Minnesota is approaching the halfway mark already of last season's flu-related hospitalizations, which totaled 901.

The current flu season, though, has lasted less than 7 weeks — with over two dozen weeks left.

The metro area of Minnesota has experienced the vast majority of the hospitalizations in the state so far, with 85% of Minnesota's hospitalizations being reported there.

So far this flu season in Minnesota there have been five deaths due to the flu.

Weekly updates about the flu in Minnesota can be found at www.health.state.mn.us.

Across the river, in Wisconsin, there have been 674 confirmed cases of the flu of Nov. 5, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Hospitalization data for influenza cases have not yet been included for this season in the weekly flu reports from Wisconsin's DHS.

For more information about the flu in Wisconsin, visit www.dhs.wisconsin.gov.