Dr. Iva Ugrcic and Dr. Hayami Satoko will return for their fourth flute and piano concert at Old Main in Galesville at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11. Winona’s flute ensemble, Flutistry, provided a concert at Old Main in December as a benefit to help bring this concert to Old Main.

Described as “luminaries,” “world-class” and “adventurous,” the flute-piano duo of Dr. Iva Ugrcic and Dr. Satoko Hayami have presented uniquely diverse and virtuosic programs through dynamic performances and storytelling since 2017. Passionate about premiering and commissioning works by contemporary composers, especially women composers from diverse backgrounds, the duo prioritizes and thrives in sharing the perspectives of newly composed works while celebrating the ones that paved the path for future generations.

The concert will open with a special guest, young flutist Emma Weishalla from Lewiston, Minnesota, who will perform a work for solo flute by one of the first expressionist French composers, Claude Debussy. The concert will include works of César Franck, Eldin Burton and Cecile Chaminade.

The highlight of the concert will be Eunike Tanzil’s “Hues of Spring,” a brand-new, extremely virtuosic work commissioned by the LunART Festival, premiered by Iva and Satoko in 2022. Tanzil, a rising star in the contemporary classical world, also incorporates jazz musical language. She draws inspiration from nature and the changing seasons, creating a colorful and evocative musical landscape.

Refreshments will be served at intermission. Art by Cary Wyniger is on display. Admission is: $10 adults, $5 college students and free to people in high school and younger. Old Main is located at 20869 College Ave. in Galesville.