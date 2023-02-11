The story of Video Vision in Winona is not over yet — it just looks a little different than it did when the store closed in 2019.

Michael Onstad, who grew up in Rollingstone and went to school in Winona, has breathed new life into the former home of the video rental business.

Now, with Onstad's work, the business has become a popular Airbnb destination still embracing the name Video Vision, full of rooms themed around fictional Winona stories that highlight real local attractions.

Onstad has had an interest in the building since he was young, as he remembers going there to rent movies.

"The building itself is very unique," he said. "A lot of people either love it or hate it."

The Video Vision building, located at 722 Bluffview Circle in Winona, is two stories with a small footprint, making it stand out compared to many other structures in the area.

Onstad also recognized that the building was in a great location in the city, as its nearby neighbors include restaurants and grocery stores, providing visitors easy access to these resources.

Originally, Onstad didn't buy the building to host people visiting Winona. Instead, he purchased the building from retiring Video Vision store owner Dennis Darst with the idea that another business would move into the space.

But that plan fell through as the business he had in mind passed on the location.

So Onstad weighed his options and decided that, considering Video Vision's great location, it could make a unique Airbnb location that would stand out from other options in the area -- while still having a low rate per night compared with many hotels in the community.

Now the building is divided into four rentable spaces, each with a theme centered around art created by local artist Sarah Johnson of The Joy Labs. They include a squid in the Winona lakes, Bloedow Bakery being the preferred diet of Bigfoot, alien robot invasions with a focus on Sugarloaf and Video Vision being the base of NASA.

Onstad said they wanted to keep the rooms simple while also making them quirky, unique and comfortable.

Between the rooms, the walls are home to art and posters mostly related to Winona -- including many movie posters that feature Winona-born actor Winona Ryder.

There's also a large lighted sign in the entry that lists some of the key aspects of Winona: art, river, donuts, bluffs, trails, lakes, canoes and history.

Many changes went into making the building a Airbnb hotspot, including modifying the structure to make it fire and noise code compliant; moving the entrances; replacing glass and windows; adding bathrooms; and more.

Still, some things Onstad kept the same as much as possible, like the siding outside — though some complications did arise, like needing to clean up some areas that had old features like AC units removed. But for the most part, Onstad and those helping him managed to preserve the original exterior.

Onstad shared his thankfulness for the following businesses that made the transformation of Video Vision possible: Dick’s Electric, Plumbing Mechanical Group, S2s Architects, LLC, Schneider Heating & Air Conditioning, River City Heating & Air Conditioning, Glass Replacement Company, Choice Tile and More, Tom’s Lock Service, Ultra AVS, Greystone Concrete, Asphalt Armor Sealcoating, Roger Sultze Construction, Drew Sandven Construction, Floor Coverings of Winona and Sherwin Williams, Winona.

Onstad said that many reservations have come in the location since its opening in May 2022, with people booking months ahead.

The Video Vision Airbnb boasts many five star reviews from visitors, too.

And Onstad takes pride in keeping the Video Vision name alive in the community, even though the video rental business is no longer present.

"I'm really excited to be part of the storyline on keeping the property (and) keeping the Video Vision sign currently at the roadway," he said.

In the future, Onstad plans on finding a use for the small commercial space in the building and the outside green space that is on the property.

To learn more about the Video Vision Airbnb, go to airbnb.com and search for Video Vision in Winona.