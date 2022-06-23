 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forum to focus on reading around the garden

Winona County Master Gardener volunteers will host a garden forum on Saturday, July 2 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the gazebo in Windom Park.

Master Gardener Volunteer Laura Armstrong will focus on a growing trend in children’s literature books having to do with gardens and gardening. Intended for anyone who spends time with kids, this session will introduce a variety of texts, from colorful picture books to chapter books, along with some ideas for types of learning and activities that can accompany each book.

No prior gardening experience is necessary. Rain or shine, bring a folding chair and enjoy learning more about gardening with kids. CDC recommendations will be followed.

