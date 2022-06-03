Foundation for Winona Area Public Schools names 2022 Annual Haake Poetry Award winners

The annual Haake Poetry Prize Competition held by the Foundation for Winona Area Public Schools got back to normal after the pandemic with an in person judging and competition.

The WSHS winners are:

First Place ($100 Prize): Freyja Wolfe, "Ukraine’s Destiny"; and Lucy Severson, "Chaser of Words"

Second Place ($50 Prize): Owen Brommerich, "Ocean Waves"; Sarah Sheridan, "For Hope"; and Livia Gross Rayfield, "Fishing"

The WMS winners are:

First Place ($100 prize): Evie O’Shea, "Colors"; and Ahniya Morgan, "Juneteenth"

Second Place ($50 Prize): Lillian Stevens, "Inspiration is in All of Us"; Jamya Harvey, "The Pen"; and Jolie Hill, "Accept Change"

Thank you to all student contestants for their participation with original poetry compositions this year. The Foundation thanks Cassidy Wade, Adam Matson and all of the language arts teachers at WMS and WSHS and the esteemed judges’ panel.

The judges included Carol Borzyskowski, Ken McCullough and Marcia Ratliff, who lended their expertise to blindly judge the competition.

Carol Borzyskowski is retired from editing, publishing a literary magazine and as a 25-year Associate Librarian. She now spends her time listening to books while she works on her mosaic art pieces. Occasionally she will write poetry and appreciates the chance to read the Haake Poetry entries written by high school and middle school kids.

Our second judge, Ken McCullough, served three terms as Winona’s Poet Laureate. His poetry, stories, reviews, translations and illustrations have appeared in a wide variety of magazines and anthologies. He has received numerous awards for his poetry including the Academy of American Poets Award, a National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship, a Pablo Neruda Award, a Galway Kinnell Poetry Prize, the New Millennium Poetry Award, the Blue Light Book Award and the Capricorn Book Award. His most recent book of poetry, "Dark Stars," is his ninth. McCullough has worked closely with Cambodian poet U Sam Oeur on U's poetry, "Sacred Vows" (a bilingual edition), as well as U's memoir, "Crossing Three Wildernesses." McCullough edited "Crossings: an Anthology of the Poets Laureate Winona Minnesota, Published 2021."

Our final judge, Marcia Ratliff (she/her), a.k.a. Marcie, is a poet, writer, creative thinker, and human in progress based in Winona/Keoxa, Minnesota. Her work explores community and a sense of place, and weaves mindfulness and witness into the cultivation of wonder. Marcia is also the executive director of Engage Winona, a nonprofit that drives equitable civic action and social change.

A debt of gratitude is owed to Dr. Paul Haake, who established this annual poetry competition at the Foundation for Winona Area Public Schools. Haake, a 1950 alumnus of Winona Senior High School and Professor Emeritus at Wesleyan University, honored the memory of his father, Arnold Haake, by endowing the annual poetry prize.

For more information, please call the Foundation for WAPS at 507-494-1004.

