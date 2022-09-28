 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Foundation for Winona Area Public Schools names grant winners

Payroll Deduction grant winners

Payroll Deduction grant winners Samantha Wagner (left) and Terri Spartz.

The Foundation for Winona Area Public Schools has announced Terri Spartz, WMS language arts teacher, and Samantha Wagner, WSHS school counselor, as this year’s Payroll Deduction grant winners.

Each year the Foundation for WAPS chooses two, $250 grant winners from a pool of Winona Area Public Schools staff members who give to the Foundation through Payroll Deduction.

The staff grant winners are able to purchase educational materials for their classroom or department with the grant money that will help them to enrich, expand and enhance learning for our students. 

