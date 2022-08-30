Foundation golf outing raises $30,000 for Winona area nonprofits

The Winona Community Foundation hosted its second Annual Charity Golf Outing on June 24 at the Bridges Golf Course. From the collective 36 sponsors, $30,063.56 was raised to benefit local nonprofits.

The purpose of the event was to help local charities make a difference in the Winona area. By participating, sponsors and volunteers were directly supporting the Community Grant program that benefits local nonprofits. The raised dollars went directly into the Grant Program for Cycle 2 that was due on August 1.

An important part of the Winona Community Foundation’s mission is realized through awarding community grants to meet the ever-changing needs of the community through a competitive process. By doing so, a variety of interests are supported with the goal of helping local charities make a difference in the Winona area.

For more information about the Winona Community Foundation, please visit www.winonacf.org.