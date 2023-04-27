FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Mississippi River levels fell by nearly half a foot between Tuesday night's crest and Thursday at Winona Dam 5A, a relief for Fountain City residents and crews across the river responding to flooding on South Main Street.

"By mid-morning, we're probably going to be below the level where we need to pump," said Buffalo County Highway Commissioner Bob Platteter.

South Main Street, a section of Highway 35, remained flooded Thursday afternoon between North Street and Eagle Street, impacting several businesses and residents.

The Mississippi River stage is receding at Minnesota City, the gauge upstream of Fountain City, and at Winona Dam 5A, the gauge downstream of Fountain City, according to National Weather Service data.

"We'll be out of the woods here pretty soon," said Platteter.

Fountain City maintenance workers early Thursday afternoon were moving sandbags from more inland streets in preparation for a cleanup operation.

"It's going to be a group effort between the property owners, volunteers, city crews and the county, and it all depends on how much help we have and how quickly we can get it cleaned up and hauled out of here," said Gil Adams, Fountain City public works supervisor.

During flood preparations earlier this week, volunteers from around the area helped city maintenance crews place sandbags on streets and construct a barrier along Main Street made up of large, military-style sandbags.

"We had a great help from the Cochrane-Fountain City school students, local volunteers. (The) Winona Fire Department was over and helped us out a great deal," said Adams. "Every time we called, we got plenty of help."

The barrier prevented water from passing directly onto South Main Street, said Adams, but water passed underneath the road and rose through cracks in the blacktop.

"That road has been in pretty bad shape, and it's been slated for replacement," said Adams.

The resulting ground pressure disrupted the pumping on Main Street by the county highway department.

"We couldn't stay ahead of that, and it was damaging the road," said Platteter.

County highway crews started to pump in different locations to keep other sections of Highway 35 open.

Highway 35 on Thursday afternoon was closed between North Street and just north of Eagle Street.

"We anticipate the closure will last into next week at a minimum," said Christena O'Brien, communications manager with the state's department of transportation.

Highway 35 is open to local traffic beyond the intersections with Highway 37 and Highway 93, and the state transportation department is detouring through traffic on highways 37, 93 and U.S. 10.

Bridge repair projects south of Fountain City will limit some sections of Highway 35 to a single lane of traffic, said Platteter.