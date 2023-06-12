The 100-year-old historical Fountain City auditorium is now the home of "The Nook," our children's library, and an adult library in the former lunch room of the building. The adult library will be open on the honor system when city hall is open, most Mondays through Thursdays during regular working hours. Please use the elevator in the new addition entrance. People are encouraged to take up to four books home at a time, which can be read in four weeks or less and returned anytime to get more. We have many many wonderful mysteries, books about hunting, beading, quilting, fishing and more, plus movies on DVDs.

"The Nook" will be open to visit from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday evenings. Children under the age of 8 should be accompanied by an adult. They also can take four books for four weeks and return them sooner or in four weeks and get more. We have puzzles, games and DVDs also available for your pleasure. Nancy Drew, American Girl, the Hardy Boys, Little House books and many many wonderful children's books are available to enjoy these long summer days. Use the front main entrance to enter the building.

An open house will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 19. Refreshments will be served. Stop in and check out our Clifford, the big red dog, and all the other adventures that are part of our library. Our purpose is to encourage a love of reading in our community. If you have any questions, please come to the open house.