FOUNTAIN CITY -- Residents and business owners along Highway 35 in Fountain City are looking forward to summer after historic floodwaters rapidly receded and cleanup efforts to remove thousands of sandbags are winding down.

"We had our trials, but we made it through," said Jason Puterbaugh, owner of WingDam Saloon and Grill, which flooded in April. WingDam reopened late Friday morning for the first time since the flood.

"It was a crazy experience," said Steve Prosser, a Fountain City resident removing sandbags from around his house.

Residents, business owners and local officials noted the speed that the river receded. Just one week after the Mississippi River crested last Tuesday, the river stage at Minnesota City fell by nearly four feet. Mississippi River gauges just upstream and downstream of Fountain City are predicted to read water levels below flood stage on Saturday.

"That's been nice if there was a silver lining," said Anson McCune, general manager of Fountain City Ford, another Highway 35 business in Fountain City that flooded and reopened Thursday.

Residents and businesses spent the week clearing the thousands of sandbags and plastic tarps laid in preparation. Even after floodwaters receded, people across Fountain city pointed to the flood preparation done by volunteers including busloads of students from Cochrane-Fountain City High School.

"They sure added a lot to the sandbagging efforts, so we appreciate them," said Jeff Mann with Gasoline Alley, an auto business on the flooded section of Highway 35. Mann said that the building, primarily used for storage, was not flooded.

"The cleanup has gone incredibly well," said Prosser, noting the role volunteers played in facilitating residents getting sandbags. "I've lived here for 40 years, so the system has been refined."

"People were really good at helping. If they said they needed help, they came," said Frances Burt, a longtime Fountain City resident who was able to stay at her riverfront residence, built on an elevated slope, during the flood.

Despite the thousands of sandbags that were laid in preparation for the flood — and that needed to be cleaned up once waters receded — floodwaters rose through cracks in the Highway 35 blacktop. The Buffalo County Highway Department repaired part of the road submerged by the flood before opening the road on Wednesday.

"They re-did the road, which I think is really something, said Burt. "It would have been terrible for people to drive on."

Rising waters flooded the WingDam Saloon and Grill, basement, but no water reached the work area of the building.

Flooding isn't new to the restaurant, which opened 17 years ago. During 2019 floods, the bar closed for five days. This year, flooding shut down WingDam for three weeks.

"It definitely hurt me big time financially. We lost three weeks of sales," said Puterbaugh, comparing the time to three weeks without paid leave. "Since I've been here its the worst one."

In addition to lost sales, which are not covered through the business' flood insurance, the pumps WingDam rented cost over $1,000 to rent, not including the cost of gasoline and electricity. As of Wednesday, the business was still pumping water out of the basement.

"(We) look forward to serving our loyal customers again," said Puterbaugh. "Getting rid of sandbags, getting everything cleaned up and getting ready for a busy summer, hopefully."

A block down the street, Fountain City Ford ran nine pumps for three days straight to clear flooded shop floors. Damage to the building was "minimal," said general manager Anson McCune, but the flood inflicted an estimated $50,000 in costs, including the cost to rent pumps and labor to move the 5,000 70-pound sandbags around the dealership.

While a Ford dealership has stood at that location for more than 100 years, the dealership came under new management in 2021.

"This was our first flood since we've been in charge," said McCune. "It's hard to fight when you don't have the knowledge. Now that we have it, it will be a lot more effective."