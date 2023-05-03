FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Main Street in Fountain City opened for traffic Wednesday afternoon after city maintenance and Buffalo County highway crews completed cleanup and repair work.

"Everything went well, and the water receded really fast," said Bob Platteter, Buffalo County Highway Department commissioner.

Motorists should be aware of loose gravel on the road left during the repair process, Platteter said. Residents and local businesses are still removing sandbags and other flood prevention materials from Main Street, which also is Highway 35 through town.

Road work south of Fountain City up to the intersection with Highway 54 limits north- and southbound traffic to a single shared lane at three locations.

Officials closed sections of Main Street in mid-April for flood preparations. Floodwaters submerged a section between North and Eagle streets, preventing through traffic and closing businesses for weeks.

WingDam Saloon and Grill, Fountain City Ford and houses on the west side of Main Street were flooded. Along with the cost of pumping water, businesses face weeks of lost revenue, but will begin reopening this week.

The Mississippi River at Minnesota City and Winona Dam 5A, the river gauges to the north and south of Fountain City, are at minor flood stage and are expected to fall below flood stage between Wednesday night and Saturday morning.