Franciscan Spirituality Center to host online programs, kick off podcast

The Franciscan Spirituality Center has launched a podcast and scheduled several virtual retreats and programs for June, with the aim of allowing any and all to participate from home or afar.
Advance registration is required; please visit www.FSCenter.org or call 608-791-5295.
Upcoming programs include:
- Prayer and Yoga, 10 to 11:30 a.m. June 2, presented by Sarah Hennessey, FSPA, and Bernice Olson-Pollack; $15.
- Let’s Get Real: Spirituality and Mindfulness in Times of Crisis, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, June 2-23, presented by Mike Hesch; $25.
- Divorce Recovery, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, June 2-30, facilitated by Audrey Lucier; $15.
- Living With Empathy, based on the research of Brené Brown, 6 to 8 p.m. June 4, presented by Steve Spilde and Jean Pagliaro; $20.
- Developing Our Inner Witness With the Enneagram, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, June 3-24, presented by Audrey Lucier and Steve Spilde, $45; optional individual session available for additional $30.
- Collage-Making Retreat Day, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 6, presented by Mary Thompson, $40 to $50 depending on supplies needed.
- A Sheltered Day of Solitude, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 9, facilitated by Deb Hansen, $25.
- Grief Support Circle, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, June 9-30, facilitated by Jean Pagliaro, $15.
- Meditation For Emotional Health, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11, facilitated by Sarah Hennessey, FSPA; donations appreciated.
- Carving Out Your Joy, 6:30 to 8 p.m. June 11, facilitated by Mike Hesch, $10.
- Praying With Our Bodies, Breath, Sound and the Energy of Love, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. June 13, presented Catherine Quehl-Engel, $45.
- Reintegrating Back to ‘Normal’ Life, 6 to 8 p.m. June 19, and 9 to 10-30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2 p.m. June 20, presented by Elizabeth Lewis, $50.
- Daring Companions, virtual group experience for personal growth and spiritual transformation using the research of Brené Brown; the first session is 6 to 8 p.m. June 23, facilitated by Steve Spilde and Deb Hansen, $180 for the 11-session series.
- The free, weekly support group Depressed Anonymous also meets 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. each Monday by phone conference. Please call the FSC at 608-791-5295 for more information.
Program details are available at www.FSCenter.org.
