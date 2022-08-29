Free chronic pain workshop set

Do you live with chronic pain? Do you wish you knew how to take better care of yourself? Consider a Living Well with Chronic Pain workshop coming soon to Winona. This free group workshop is designed to help people living with chronic pain better manage their symptoms and improve their daily lives.

Individuals dealing with many types of chronic pain and other health concerns have all found this class helpful. The sessions are highly participative and utilize mutual support to help manage conditions at a higher level and to continue to do the things we want and need to do.

Topics covered in Living Well with Chronic pain include:

Techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, pain, isolation and poor sleep

Exercises for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility and endurance

Appropriate use of medications

Communicating effectively with family, friends and health professionals

Nutrition

Pacing activity and rest

How to evaluate new treatments

Sponsored by Catholic Charities of Southern MN Active Aging Programs, this free, six-week workshop will begin Wednesday, Sept. 21, and run through Nov. 6, with no class on Oct. 5. Participants will meet each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until noon at Pleasant Valley Church, 1363 Homer Road.

For more information call Sue Degallier, director of Active Aging Programs, at (507) 450-0287 or register online at www.ccsomn.org. Space is limited and registration is required.