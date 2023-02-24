Finances will no longer be as much of a barrier for upcoming Winona high school graduates looking to extend their education.
Minnesota State College Southeast announced Friday that through their new College Opportunity Program all Winona residents who graduate from a Winona high school in 2023 and 2024 will be eligible for two free years of education at the college, totalling up to 70 credits.
Additionally, students graduating locally in 2025 will be eligible for one year of their college education at MSC SE covered, as the pilot program is funded currently through 2026.
Students in this program will also receive a $500 stipend per year for books, supplies and tools needed for their education.
Students can be eligible for the program if they reside within the Winona Area Public Schools district and graduate from Cotter High School, Hope Lutheran High School, Riverway Learning Center, Winona Area Learning Center, Winona Senior High School or a homeschool program.
The program is supported and made possible by the following investors: Benchmark, Bob Kierlin and Mary Burrichter, Fastenal, Gundersen Health System, Miller Ingenuity, RTP, The Watkins Co. and Winona Health.
For more information, visit
www.southeastmn.edu.
Photos: Ribbon cutting for Minnesota State College Southeast's Manufacturing Initiative Program
MSC Southeast Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
A crowd gathers during the ribbon cutting ceremony Monday afternoon in support of the Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Program at Minnesota State College Southeast.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
MSC Southeast Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Technology at work during the ribbon cutting ceremony in support of the Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Program at Minnesota State College Southeast on Monday, August 12th, 2019.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
MSC Southeast Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Dr. Larry Lundblad, Interim President of Minnesota State College Southeast, announces a large check signed by Jerry Papenfuss that is presented to the Minnesota State College Southeast to help support the Advanced Manufacturing Initiative program.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
MSC Southeast Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
A ribbon cutting ceremony took place at Minnesota State College Southeast Monday for the advanced manufacturing education hub. Participants in the ribbon cutting include from left to right, Willie Lubahn, Travis Thul, Jerry Papenfuss, and Dr. Larry Lundblad.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
MSC Southeast Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Roger Holland studies the computer at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Program at Minnesota State College Southeast
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
MSC Southeast Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Dr. Larry Lundblad, Interim President of Minnesota State College Southeast, speaks to those in attendance at the Minnesota State College Southeast ribbon cutting ceremony for the Advanced Manufacturing Initiative program.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
MSC Southeast Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Travis Thul speaks to visitors at Minnesota State College Southeast during Monday's ribbon cutting ceremony for the Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Program.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
MSC Southeast Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Orrin Brown, left, Tom Drazkowski, center, and Roger Holland study the computer during the Minnesota State College Southeast advanced manufacturing initiative ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, August 12th.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
MSC Southeast Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Dr. Larry Lundblad cuts the ribbon during the ribbon cutting ceremony at Minnesota State College Southeast in support of the Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Program. Participants in the ribbon cutting include from left to right, Willie Lubahn, Travis Thul, Jerry Papenfuss, and Dr. Larry Lundblad.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
MSC Southeast Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
A ribbon cutting ceremony took place at Minnesota State College Southeast Monday for the advanced manufacturing education hub. Participants in the ribbon cutting include from left to right, Willie Lubahn, Travis Thul, Jerry Papenfuss, and Dr. Larry Lundblad.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
MSC Southeast Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Willie Lubahn speaks to visitors at Minnesota State College Southeast during Monday's ribbon cutting ceremony in support of the Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Program.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
MSC Southeast Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Jerry Papenfuss signs a check during the ribbon cutting ceremony Monday afternoon in support of the Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Program at Minnesota State College Southeast.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
