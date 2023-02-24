Finances will no longer be as much of a barrier for upcoming Winona high school graduates looking to extend their education.

Minnesota State College Southeast announced Friday that through their new College Opportunity Program all Winona residents who graduate from a Winona high school in 2023 and 2024 will be eligible for two free years of education at the college, totalling up to 70 credits.

Additionally, students graduating locally in 2025 will be eligible for one year of their college education at MSC SE covered, as the pilot program is funded currently through 2026.

Students in this program will also receive a $500 stipend per year for books, supplies and tools needed for their education.

Students can be eligible for the program if they reside within the Winona Area Public Schools district and graduate from Cotter High School, Hope Lutheran High School, Riverway Learning Center, Winona Area Learning Center, Winona Senior High School or a homeschool program.

The program is supported and made possible by the following investors: Benchmark, Bob Kierlin and Mary Burrichter, Fastenal, Gundersen Health System, Miller Ingenuity, RTP, The Watkins Co. and Winona Health.

For more information, visit www.southeastmn.edu.

