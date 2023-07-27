Winona State University, Gundersen Health Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, and Winona Health have partnered to offer Winona Survivors Unite in Exercise, a free customized exercise program for cancer survivors.

The 12-week session will begin Sept. 19, and enrollment is open.

The program is designed to help cancer patients maintain or improve strength, endurance, flexibility and wellness following treatment. Eligible participants include those who have just completed treatment or have been a survivor for years. Participants must receive approval from the program director and their physician before beginning the program.

Program participants will work with WSU undergraduate students in the Movement Science program. Sessions will take place from 8-9:20 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the WSU Integrated Wellness Complex, Room 136.

To learn more, receive enrollment forms, and join the program, contact Gary Kastello, professor of Health, Exercise and Rehabilitative Sciences, at 507-457-5219 or email gkastello@winona.edu.