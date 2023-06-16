Community members have an opportunity to learn how to save a life by attending a 45-minute hands-only CPR workshop at Winona Health on Saturday, June 24. Workshops options are at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

These workshops are free, and space is limited. RSVP to reserve your spot at www.winonahealth.org/cpr.

All ages 12 and older are welcome. Those younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult. These fun, easy and informative workshops are not for certification, but participants will come away feeling more confident in their ability to perform hands-only CPR, use an automated external defibrillator and to quickly save someone who is choking.

Here are a few more good reasons to sign up:

About 70% of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen at home.

Hands-only CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a victim’s chance of survival.

Hands-only CPR has just two easy steps. If you see an adult or teen suddenly collapse: 1. Call 911; and 2. Push hard and fast in the center of the chest to the beat of a song that has 100 to 120 beats per minute, such as “Stayin Alive” by the Bee Gees, “Crazy in Love” by Beyoncé, “Hips don’t Lie” by Shakira or “Walk the Line” by Johnny Cash.

These workshops are taught by Helen Bagshaw, a critical care registered nurse and American Heart Association CPR and First Aid Instructor. The workshops will be in Winona Health’s B.A. Miller Auditorium on the hospital third floor, 855 Mankato Ave. in Winona.