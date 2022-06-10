From hospital bed to dance floor: Teen makes it to prom after appendectomy

Like her peers, on prom night Rayna McArdle was moving to the music, bouncing around and having a blast. No one would have guessed just 24 hours earlier, she was post-op in a hospital bed.

Rayna, 16, who will be a junior at Holmen High School this fall, began experiencing pain in her abdominal area the Wednesday before prom, but figured it was simply cramping. However, over the next two days the pain intensified and after Googling her symptoms, Rayna began to suspect she had appendicitis.

“I asked my first hour teacher if she had ever had appendicitis, and she stated that her son had and described all of his symptoms. At that point, I became stressed knowing that I had the same symptoms,” Rayna said.

Worried about missing her scheduled nail appointment that afternoon — and more importantly, prom the next day — Rayna wasn’t sure she wanted to go to the hospital. But her teacher Heather Breske and friend Abby Vick convinced her to see a doctor.

At Mayo Clinic Health System in Onalaska, Dr. Paul Molling ordered labs and scans and found Rayna had acute appendicitis.

“He was very calm, which kept me calm, and he was very proactive for my treatment to be as early as possible,” Rayna said. “I told every doctor and nurse that I saw on Friday that I had a nail appointment at 3:30 that I couldn’t miss and that prom was the next day, so I had to be good to dance as soon as possible.”

Dr. Amy Lloyd advised surgery, which was performed that afternoon.

“It doesn’t always happen that fast,” Lloyd said of the quick turnaround from workup to diagnosis to surgery.

Rayna, who noted how understanding the staff were of her desire to be at prom, said Lloyd was “extremely efficient,” and she was relieved that, the morning post surgery, she was able to walk comfortably.

Lloyd said there was no concern about Rayna being up and about the next day — “We actually encourage moving around” — and said, “Our goal as physicians and surgeons is to get people back on their feet as quickly as possible.”

Rayna’s family and friends were concerned about her going to a dance so soon after her operation. But, she said: “This was my first prom, and I wouldn’t let myself miss it because I was so excited. ... I knew that I was ready to go and dance the night away.”

Rayna’s parents, Stacy and Mike, expressed gratitude for Molling, Lloyd and the Mayo staff, sharing, “The calm and professional demeanor they all displayed turned an unnerving morning into a fantastic weekend for our family.”

Lloyd is glad the Mayo team was able to get Rayna in and out in time for her big night, noting, “With those unexpected circumstances it’s really nice to know we didn’t cause any major hiccups in her day.”

Rayna is grateful her surgery went smoothly and quickly, and for “the effort (the staff) put in to make sure I was able to dance the next day.” It was a stressful, whirlwind of an experience, but it made for a great story to tell her friends.

“Most of them had no idea,” Rayna said. “When I told them, they were all shocked because I was standing, dancing and jumping all night.”

