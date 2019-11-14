Three people were injured Wednesday after a crash on Hwy. 61 near mile marker 18 in Winona County.
A Nissan Sentra, driven by Mathew Jason Kahn, 18, of Minnesota City, lost control while northbound at about 7:27 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The Sentra crossed over the median and struck a Ford pickup, driven by Lucas Paul Marcou, 35, of Onalaska. Janet M. Lowe, 33, of Onalaska was a passenger in the pickup.
All three sustained injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Marcou and Lowe were transported to Winona Health. Kahn was treated on the scene.
Snow and ice on the roads factored into the crash.
The Pickwick Fire Department, Winona County Sheriff’s Office and the Winona Ambulance also responded to the crash, along with the State Patrol.
