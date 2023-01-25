Frozen River Film Festival set to return to Winona Feb. 5-12

The Frozen River Film Festival is set to return Feb. 5-12 in Winona.

The week is set to be packed full of workshops, outdoor activities, and, of course, more than enough films to keep anyone busy and entertained.

FRFF's 2023 feature film lineup includes "The Balcony Movie," "Catching Air," "Finding Her Beat," "Hating Peter Tatchell," "Hold Me Right," "Las Abogadas: Attorneys on the Front Lines of the Migrant Crisis," "Mama Bears," "Musher," "Ranger," and "Wild Beauty: Mustang Spirit of the West."

While these full-length films are set to fill a large amount of attendees' time over the week, the festival's schedule is also packed full of numerous short films -- totalling 49 over the week span.

The short films, which widely range in topic, run anywhere from three minutes to 58 minutes.

Free workshops during the week, both of which are on the Winona State University campus, are "Art, Equity and Identity Panel Discussion" on Saturday, Feb. 11, and "How to Make a Documentary Film: From Soup to Nuts" on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Outdoor activities include, but are not limited to, snowshoe hiking and ice climbing.

For a full festival schedule, visit www.frff.org.

Tickets for individual viewings and festival passes are available to purchase on the festival's website. While the workshops are free, people interested in attending should RSVP on the FRFF website.

