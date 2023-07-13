A Farmington man has started a fundraiser to purchase outdoor play equipment for the children of Madeline Kingsbury.

Nick Chaix, who is an emergency natural gas responder, has lived across the street in Farmington from Kingsbury’s parents for over 10 years.

“I consider them family,” Chaix said. “I’m over there almost every day and more frequently now that Maddi’s kids are there.”

Chaix said after the discovery of Kingsbury’s body, the arrest of Adam Fravel for her murder and her children coming to stay in Farmington with their grandparents, he’s wanted to help the family. He said play equipment was one way he could help make sure Kingsbury’s children, 5 and 2 years old, have a place to play, grow, explore and be themselves while going through the loss of a parent.

“Looking out my window every day and seeing the kids out there, knowing they’re going to grow up without both their parents is super hard and it’s been emotional,” Chaix said. “This has been truly devastating and heartbreaking to everyone that loved her, especially her kids.”

The goal, Chaix said, is to create a space where Kingsbury’s children can come together, have fun and heal.

After posting the GoFundMe campaign June 20, it has raised nearly $900 so far with a goal of $30,000. Chaix said the full amount should cover everything from the play set to fencing around the yard.

“I’d like to bring the park to their house,” Chaix said. “I know this will help them to process all the unimaginable emotions and feelings they are going through while trying to cope with it all.”

Danielle Skogland of Farmington joined Chaix in the fundraising effort after hearing how passionate he is about helping the Kingsbury children.

“Being a mom myself, the heartbreaking story behind it, and getting to know Maddi’s parents, it’s unimaginable having to think about what they’re going through,” Skogland said. “Now that we brought Maddi home, giving them kids some place where they can just be kids is important.”

Skogland said the Farmington community has supported the family since news broke that Kingsbury was missing.

“Farmington is very community oriented, a lot like Winona,” Skogland said. “We feel passionate and still want to help and give something to the kids.”

Kingsbury’s children were her pride and joy, Skogland said, and all she wanted for them is to be happy.

“We can never replace a mother’s love,” Skogland said. “But we’re just asking everyone to come together one more time for the children.”

The GoFundMe Chaix started is separate from an ongoing fundraiser for Kingsbury’s children. All donations to the GoFundMe campaign will go to the creation of the play space.

Chaix said he has a strong relationship with his neighbors, Kingsbury’s parents, and his children play with Kingsbury’s children and he hopes the campaign can make the tough days they’re facing better.

“I really would like to be able to walk outside my house to see and hear some fun and laughter from them,” Chaix said. “I know they have a long road ahead of them and I feel that Maddi would have wanted that for them, too.”