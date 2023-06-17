GALESVILLE, Wis. — From classical chamber concerts to musical accompaniment of silent movies, the Old Main Cultural Center continues the legacy of one of the state’s first universities.

“One of the thing’s we’re trying to accomplish is getting people together to hear music, see art, learn about history and ideas, get people to talk to each other,” said Jim Riley, Old Main arts committee chairperson.

The Galesville, Wisconsin, center’s third floor concert space closed earlier this year because of structural concerns. The center’s board is exploring options to reinforce a rafter without disrupting the second floor gallery’s revolving exhibits featuring the work of local artists.

Music echoed throughout the halls of Old Main since its construction in 1862 as the main building of Galesville University, founded by local judge George Gale in 1859 as a co-educational, nonsectarian institution.

“La Crosse was a lumber town,” said Riley. “It didn’t feel the need for a university,”

Ownership of the building and the focus of the school changed hands several times throughout the next 150 years; the third floor was added in the late 1870s by Gale College to provide military instruction to secure federal funding.

Today, the third floor is a dedicated concert space boasting a 1916 Steinway grand piano that attracts faculty from regional universities and established musicians from Serbia and Japan while offering unique opportunities to local student artists.

“We’ve had people in the third grade and we’ve had people with their doctorates perform here,” said Riley. “We have top-notch performers who should have larger audiences.”

However, the draw of the small concert venue that only seats 80 people, said Riley, is the intimate space created between the audience and performers and the unique acoustics of the building’s limestone construction.

Center volunteers also maintain collections of historical photos and documents, a collection of antique keyboard instruments, and other displays showcasing local history — there’s even a James Dean statue, an homage to Galesville-born “Rebel Without a Cause” director Nicholas Ray.

Artifacts of the various higher education institutions also point to the progression of churches in the area. When the city of Galesville purchased Old Main in 1995, the building had housed a Methodist university, a Presbyterian college later ran by the Norwegian Lutheran Synod and a Catholic novitiate.

The multi-denominational history “pulls people together,” said Riley, a former Methodist minister. The history also serves as a reminder that local history is not just about long-standing institutions, but the groups of people who have settled and left.

“Getting those stories is important,” said Riley. “In Galesville and any small town, it’s not static. It’s pretty dynamic. I see that with Old Main. It’s more like a kaleidoscope. Something is always changing.”