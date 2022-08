Winona County Master Gardener Volunteers will host a garden forum on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the gazebo in Windom Park. Master Gardener volunteers Kristy Tibor and Susan Benzschawel will present a program titled “Fall Cleanup For Pollinators.” Tips on fall cleanup for pollinators and local bee species will be discussed, along with what plants can be planted in the fall to encourage pollinators.