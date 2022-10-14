Get set to scream at new Saint Mary’s Haunted Walk

The Criminal Justice Club is bringing back Saint Mary’s University’s Haunted Walk (originally hosted by the fastpitch softball team). For its inaugural relaunch, the club is offering a scaled-back version of the walk — which will be entirely indoors. The Criminal Justice Club hopes to provide protection for the weather but not from the ghosts and ghouls.

The Haunted Walk will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28 and 29, and 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, beginning in the entryway of the Hendrickson Center and proceeding through a haunted hall. Guests can park in the Purple Lots just outside of Saint Mary’s University’s Aquinas Hall.

The cost is $4 for adults, $2 for students and children. It is recommended all participants be 10 years of age and older. Tickets will be available at the time of the event in the entryway of the Hendrickson Center.

Saint Mary’s Criminal Justice Club hopes this event will be fun for all. The scare level is toned down for younger children and turned up for the older and braver participants.

Proceeds from this fundraising event will be used to sponsor Criminal Justice Club’s educational trips, speakers, and events which will help Saint Mary’s students gain knowledge about the criminal justice system and propel their future careers.

For more information, contact Ryann Aschenbrener at rrasch19@smumn.edu or the Office of Recreation, Involvement and Student Engagement at RISE@smumn.edu or 507-457-1686.

Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota is not liable for any health issues that may occur during our event. The event uses strobe lights, fog machines, and dimmed and dark areas on the walk. Additionally, the hallways are narrow.