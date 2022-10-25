Gift from Goodview Gallop to benefit people receiving cancer care at Winona Health

Goodview Gallop organizers presented the Winona Health Foundation with a $4,800 gift, a portion of proceeds raised during this year’s race on Aug. 20.

“Profits from the Goodview Gallop race have always gone to the American Cancer Society,” noted Sue Cordes. “Our race committee had many discussions about how to better serve Winona people who are experiencing the difficulties of cancer. We decided that a portion of the race profits could be targeted for Winona Health to assist local patients. We’re pleased to be able to have some of our proceeds go toward national research and some go toward local care.”

“We were thrilled and touched when Sue and Cindy (Westby) contacted us about designating a portion of the Goodview Gallop proceeds for local patients. It was such a thoughtful and generous gift and we are grateful!” said Katrice Sisson, Winona Health community and donor relations manager. “In addition to thanking Gallop organizers, we’d like to thank all the participants who made this gift possible.”

Sisson said that the gift will go into the Winona Health Foundation Cancer Fund, which helps patients with cancer-related expenses such as groceries for special dietary needs, gas cards for those who have to travel for treatment, wigs and prosthesis. Caregivers also began creating Cancer Care Kits to provide a little extra comfort to patients. Cancer Care Kits include things like an extra cozy blanket and socks, lotion, lemon drops and mints, essential oils, tea and a journal.

For information about Winona Health or about local cancer care, visit www.winonahealth.org or call 507.454.3650.