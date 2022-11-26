GoFundMe set up to help Hope Harbor staff member hit by car

The Winona community is being asked to step up to help a resident who is always more than happy to help others.

Corina Prince, a staff member at Hope Harbor and a student at Winona State University, was in a tragic accident on her bike when she was hit by a car on Oct. 31. The accident left her in the hospital and required her to have two surgeries.

Now, Prince is out of the hospital, but her coworkers at Hope Harbor are hoping to help get her back to her normal life as much as possible.

Lael Lemire, site director for Hope Harbor in Winona, created a GoFundMe to help raise money for Prince to be able to have a reliable car, as Prince’s bike — now unusable — was her only form of transportation.

“Corina is a person who is really, really dedicated to doing what it takes to help other people,” Lemire said while discussing why Prince is extra deserving of the help during this hard time in her life. “Corina actually moved to Winona from the other side of the state with the specific purpose to work at Hope Harbor with the teens and the families that we serve here.”

Lemire shared that Prince has been in Winona for about six months.

“She literally uprooted her whole life to come to Winona to meet a need that we had. We’d been really short staffed for about seven, eight months. And her coming was a huge, huge blessing to us,” Lemire said. “And so she’s just really, really generous and when she wants to help someone, when she feels strongly about something she feels called to do, she will do whatever it takes to meet that person’s need or just to help out in general.”

Lemire shared that Prince is studying social work at WSU.

“She wants to dedicate her life to helping those who are in need,” Lemire said.

Prince is looking forward to coming back to work at Hope Harbor, Lemire said, if she is physically able to.

“She’s talking about going back to work and some of the things she’s going to share with the residents about what she learned from this experience,” Lemire shared.

The GoFundMe, titled “Help A Hope Harbor Staff Get Back On Her Feet,” was only a fifth of the way to its goal of $5,000 as of Saturday morning.

To donate, go to gofundme.com and search for the fundraiser’s page.